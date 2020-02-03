70 Model Polling Stations to Spike Voters’ Turnout in Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• Delhi CEO ropes in six celebrities from sports, media and classical dance fields as poll brand ambassador to create awareness among voters especially youth • Ad campaige ‘Delhi Ka Voter, Delhi Ka Dabang’ appeals to every voters

• New initiatives include some polling booths to be managed entirely by women and Persons with Disability (PwD)

Massive voter awareness campaign through electronic medium especially FM radios, live performances, outdoor billboards on 17 Metro trains, several metro stations along with several new initiatives have been launched to spike voters turnout in Delhi. Six youth icons from sports, media, and culture fields, model polling have started inspiring voters to come in large number to use their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

As Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies prepare to go for polls on February 8, massive arrangements, with several new initiatives, have been made by Delhi Chief Electoral Office for not only to conduct free and fair polls but also to attract more voters at the polling stations.

“To attract people at polling stations, 70 Model Polling Stations (one in each constituency) are being set up and all booths in these polling stations would not only have facilities such as medical kit, creche, ramp, wheelchairs, pick up and drop for elderly like other booths, but they would be highly decorated and made attractive in every sense,” said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh.

The mood has already been set with the typical advertising campaigns surfacing every day. But there is none like ‘Delhi Ka Voter, Delhi Ka Dabang’, the campaign adopted by the CEO.

This unusually bold stance personifies Delhi’s citizens who are fully aware of their rights and powers. They carry the spirit of democracy in their hearts irrespective of age, gender, class, ability, etc. Through this campaign, every citizen of Delhi is addressed as ‘Dabang’. "It appeals to every eligible Delhite to vote without fear and bias. Moreover, it especially touches upon the young upcoming voters to do the needful and become eligible voters," added Singh.

In a unique initiative to create awareness among voters to exercise their voting rights, Delhi Chief Electoral office has tied up with Delhi Metro and 17 Metro Trains would carry awareness campaigns. Similarly at several Metro Stations would also display awareness advertisement issued by the electoral office.

“Apart from the conventional medium, we have launched a massive campaign through Radio Jingles on FM Channels. Moreover, in association with Indian Railways, the announcement regarding polls is being made at all the seven railway stations of Delhi through Railway Public Announcement System,” Singh added.

Voter awareness campaigns have been launched with six youth icons from Sports, media and classical dance fields.

“We have roped in Cricket star Risabh Pant, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, two Paralympians - Neeraj Yadav and Ankur Dhama, Radio Jockey Naved Khan and acclaimed Kathak dancer Alaknanda Dasgupta to encourage voters in the national capital to engage in the Assembly elections exercise. They have started spreading awareness about the upcoming Assembly through radio, video messages and live performances at several locations. The sports icons have been roped in to spread awareness among the voters especially youth. Alaknanda and Naved are performing Live to educate and motivate people about voting. Our effort will be to increase the total vote percentage significantly this year from previous elections,” said Delhi CEO.

According to Singh, pick up and drops facilities would be provided to elderly and one poll officer would especially be designated to voter above 100 years. It will be the sole responsibility of the officer to visit the home of such voters and safely dropped them back after they cast their votes.

Delhi elections, this time, would pass on some strong social messages to the people. In each district, one booth will be entirely managed by Persons with disability (PwD). There will be 11 such booths.

“Women would take a lead in 380 Model booths and apart from polling activities, even security will entirely their responsibility. At 11 booths, one in each district, voters would have unique experience tech-driven exercise when QR Code would facilitate the entire process of voting,” said Delhi CEO.

Massive resources have been deployed for the free and fair elections. Over 1 lakh polling officers and staff would be looking after the entire electioneering process. For security 190 companies of the paramilitary force, 3800 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 Home guards would be deployed.

“We have identified 3500 critical or sensitive booths and apart from deploying security personnel in large numbers, there will be webcasting from these stations and booths,” informed Singh.

To conduct polls, the Electoral Office would spend nearly Rs. 70 crore. Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. There are 13750 polling stations in 2689 locations of Delhi.

