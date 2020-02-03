Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timely resolution of AGR issue important for clarity on decision-making, telcos' annual audit: COAI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:51 IST
Timely resolution of AGR issue important for clarity on decision-making, telcos' annual audit: COAI

Industry body COAI on Monday said timely resolution of AGR payment timeline is critical for telecom companies as it will offer them clarity on decision-making, future investment path and year-end audits. The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) further said it will continue to engage with the Telecom Department on outstanding issues despite the disappointment on Budget not outlining any big-bang relief for the sector, but added that discussions will happen once there is a clarity on outcome of modification petition on payment timelines for statutory dues.

"Quick resolution of the matter is important for telecom companies as it would provide certainty in decision-making. Also, since we are approaching the end of the financial year, that clarity is required for annual audit and financial tabulations for the full year," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices have jointly filed a modification application in the Supreme Court seeking more time to pay statutory dues. The plea came after SC dismissed review petition of telecom companies on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

As many as 15 entities owe the government about Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues -- Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. The Supreme Court, in October last year, had upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-core businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

Old telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to take major hit on payment of statutory dues to the government. In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities add up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is spectrum usage charge dues (not including the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

Airtel, which recently raised USD 3 billion through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and convertible bonds route, is scheduled to announce its third quarter results on Tuesday. Vodafone Idea, which is staring at unpaid statutory dues of Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee, has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given.

Most of the remaining liability is with state-owned BSNL/MTNL and some of the shut/bankrupt telecom companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: The U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens; Trump says the U.S. has 'shut down' coronavirus threat and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accusers testimonyA one-time aspiring actress who has said movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an extremel...

Kenkre beat Sreebhumi to inch closer towards IWL semis

Kenkre FC defeated Sreebhumi 3-1 to move a step closer towards sealing their semi-final berth at the fourth Hero Indian Womens League IWL here on Monday. Kenkre skipper Soumya Guguloth 5th, 18th minutes scored a brace before Aarti 33rd pull...

Two held with fake currency in Haryana's Sirsa

The Haryana Police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1 lakh from two people in Sirsa district on Monday, an official said here. The accused were arrested by a joint team of the Crime Investigation Agency and the Sirsa poli...

SAPS receives over 530 000 applications from youths

The South African Police Service SAPS has received over 530 000 applications from youths, who wish to join the service.However, police said in a statement on Monday, the process is still unfolding, with the screening and selection process f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020