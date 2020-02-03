Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triveni Turbine net profit up 18 pc at Rs 27 crore in Q3

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:20 IST
Triveni Turbine net profit up 18 pc at Rs 27 crore in Q3

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted over a 18 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 27.07 crore for the December quarter. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

It posted total income of Rs 205.87 crore for the quarter under consideration compared to Rs 213.18 crore for the same period a year ago. The earning per share (not annualised) for third quarter is Rs 0.84 per share.

During the April-December period this fiscal, its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 108 crore from Rs 71.96 crore last fiscal. The company had earned a profit of Rs 100.23 crore last fiscal.

It said that the interim dividend at the rate of 50 per cent (i.e, Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each) for 2019-20 aggregating to Rs 18.15 crore (including dividend tax) has been paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Commenting on the results Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director at Triveni Turbine said, "The performance of the company has been in line with our expectations and the company achieved strong net profit for the quarter and nine months period under review. The phenomenal increase in nine-month PAT (profit after tax) was on account of improved turnover, higher margins together with reduced tax provisioning resulting from the recent changes in Corporate Taxes."

Total order booking during the quarter stood at Rs 210 crore, a growth of 11 per cent year on year, which enabled the company to bridge the gap in order booking for the nine months period. The order booking for the nine-month period stood at Rs 636 crore, which is marginally lower than the corresponding period of last year and is expected to improve by the end of the year.

For its JV GETL (GE Triveni Ltd), as communicated in June, Triveni had filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal and the matter is sub-judice. This is not affecting our current business and JV received orders of Rs 82.9 crore and the performance of the JV in the quarter under review has also been good, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt determined to take country on high growth path: Kant

Terming the Union Budget pragmatic, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government is determined to take India on a high growth path. He further said if the government will be able to achieve disinvestment target of 2020-21 then the Budget...

Bihar shrine partially damaged after killing of JD(U) leader

A mob has partially damaged a shrine in Bihars Sheikhpura district during an agitation against the killing of a local JDU leader, police said on Monday. The incident occurred when JDU supporters were protesting the killing of local party l...

US News Roundup: The U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens; Trump says the U.S. has 'shut down' coronavirus threat and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accusers testimonyA one-time aspiring actress who has said movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an extremel...

Kenkre beat Sreebhumi to inch closer towards IWL semis

Kenkre FC defeated Sreebhumi 3-1 to move a step closer towards sealing their semi-final berth at the fourth Hero Indian Womens League IWL here on Monday. Kenkre skipper Soumya Guguloth 5th, 18th minutes scored a brace before Aarti 33rd pull...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020