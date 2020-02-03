Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt determined to take country on high growth path: Kant

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:48 IST
Govt determined to take country on high growth path: Kant

Terming the Union Budget pragmatic, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government is determined to take India on a high growth path. He further said if the government will be able to achieve disinvestment target of 2020-21 then the Budget will be very successful.

"It is a pragmatic Budget. It is pushes for public private partnership (PPP) in many areas. Budget lays lot of emphasis on AI, quantum computing, roadmap for infrastructure sector. The Budget will put India on the right track. "...The government is determined to take India to accelerated high growth," he said at an event organised by industry body Ficci.

Kant, however, added that the major challenge of the Budget will be reviving animal spirit and credit flow. He said the finance minister has laid emphasis on macro-economic stability.

"For an economy to grow at 8-9 per cent, animal spirit of the private sector is necessary. India's USD 3 trillion economy can't grow only on the back of investment by public sector," Kant stressed. On disinvestment, Kant said the government is on tract as far as stake sale in BPCL, CONCOR and privatisation of Air India is concerned.

"If you look at the entire Budget, the key to budget success will depend on successful implementation of disinvestment target, which is very high," he said. The government aims to garner Rs 90,000 crore from the listing of LIC and stake dilution in IDBI Bank in the next fiscal out of total disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

"In the next month or so we will (be) accelerating pace of disinvestment in some of big PSUs. We will push limits on disinvestment of PSUs," Kant said. The Niti Aayog CEO also informed that last year decision to privatise six airports and got a very good response.

"We will put out another six airports for bids in the next month or two...We are also trying to put out some power grids and gas grids," Kant said. Noting that India is a difficult place for greenfield investments, he said, "but (it) is an attractive destination for brownfield investments where projects are already been constructed and there are low risks".

Kant noted that banks have not filled up vacuum created by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs). He added that the government will continue the structural reforms outside the budget as well.

Kant said the private sector should become part of the asset monetisation plan of the government. "We have finalized the RFP for 150 private trains and in the coming 45 days, they will be put out in the market and will be very attractive bids.

"We will also have close to 10 railway stations where private sector will play an important role," he added.PTI BKS BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala. We hope to do this in the near futur...

Denmark arrest three members of Iranian Arab opposition group for espionage

Denmarks intelligence agency said on Monday it had arrested three leading members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz ASMLA on suspicion of spying on behalf of a Saudi Arabian intelligence service.ASMLA seeks a separat...

BRIEF-CDC Says As Of Jan. 31, There Have Been 5 Confirmed Cases Of Measles In 5 States In 2020

AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020, THERE HAVE BEEN 5 CONFIRMED CASES OF MEASLES IN 5 STATES IN 2020 - CDC Source httpbit.ly2Yn4jJD...

China opens 1,000-bed hospital, begins trials for new drug as coronavirus death toll jumps to 361

China on Monday opened a 1,000-bed hospital built-in record nine days in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, and started clinical trials for a drug to treat the virulent virus as the death toll in the outbreak soared to 361, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020