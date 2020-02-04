Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bold run by Niine Sanitary Napkins; From getting Akshay Kumar to flash a pack of pads to getting one on Indian, International Cricket Grounds

Bid adieu to shaming of periods, or hiding and slipping pads to the washroom for women, as Niine in breaking more barriers and it isn't surprising to see it go international with its #letstalkperiods message and strong presence at New Zealand grounds at T-20 match series where we saw a pad print right on cricket grounds, after supporting West Indies Cricket tour in 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurgaon (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 11:06 IST
Bold run by Niine Sanitary Napkins; From getting Akshay Kumar to flash a pack of pads to getting one on Indian, International Cricket Grounds
Niine breaking period barriers with Akshay Kumar and now crossing borders on international cricket grounds T-20. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India]. Feb 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bid adieu to shaming of periods, or hiding and slipping pads to the washroom for women, as Niine in breaking more barriers and it isn't surprising to see it go international with its #letstalkperiods message and strong presence at New Zealand grounds at T-20 match series where we saw a pad print right on cricket grounds, after supporting West Indies Cricket tour in 2019. Niine believes period talk should not be restricted to women alone if we want to break the stigma around this normal and healthy biological process. Unless we embrace it as something very normal and obvious, in every aspect and facet of our life- taboos and barriers, or shame and embarrassment are bound to remain. Making Niine visible during cricket was a conscious choice and step in this direction.

Niine is driving social acceptability to free women from menstrual shackles; a monthly happening doesn't need to be hidden. While periods are not something we want to flaunt about, the extreme embarrassment that women face requires measures that will ensure families feel comfortable seeing napkins or talking about periods anywhere and we see a gradual but definite social change. Seeing napkins or #letstalkperiods, subconsciously men and women over time should be accepted is as a natural phenomenon and rid them of any embarrassment.

Niine's approach has always been that of social marketing and addresses the country's need for awareness and adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practice to drive menstrual awareness and break barriers. It was led by actor Akshay Kumar in Lucknow, with 531 cities in India joining the cause. "Run4Niine" brought together both genders, across all ages, backgrounds and of all abilities to run, walk, jog and wheel across pan India cities, and help break the silence associated with menstruation, on March 8, 2019.

Niine had earlier launched a path-breaking campaign video on Raksha Bandhan, wherein brothers empower their sisters by guarding them against the taboos of menstruation, with the tagline: Manao #SurakshaBandhan with Niine. It encourages brothers to give the gift of menstrual health, hygiene and dignity to their sisters. Going a step further with a father-daughter talk on mensuration, Niine launched a film ad advertisement where Manav Gohil played a father overcoming embarrassment to initiate period talk with his daughter.

That said, Niine is a lot more than a challenger brand, trying to bring about a social change. The brand stands for affordable quality and an offering that addresses the much-needed issue of safe disposal of used napkins in India. Each Niine pad comes with a biodegradable disposal bag that can be sealed before disposal for safe and odour free disposal. Its latest offering naturally soft, sets a new benchmark for comfort and softness for women using napkins during periods.

The brand has rapidly spread its wings across India and is now available in most states, and of course all online platforms for ease of purchase. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Construction bags large contract in UAE

Infrastructure company Larsen Toubro LT on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a large contract from Etihad Rail Company PJSC to design and build freight handling facilities at seven strategic locations across the UAE. In a major ...

Dogged by impeachment, Trump goes head to head with Congress in big speech

With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump will face his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech where he is expected to push his case for another four years in office.Trump, a Rep...

LS adjourns till noon amid uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Tuesday following uproar by Opposition members over BJP leader Anant Hegdes controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Mostly members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue o...

No change in foodgrain prices

Prices of all commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here todayFollowing are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwiseThoor Dal Rs 9,000, Urad Dal Rs 11,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020