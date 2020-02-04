Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shriram Transport Finance stock zooms nearly 13 pc post Q3 earnings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:00 IST
Shriram Transport Finance stock zooms nearly 13 pc post Q3 earnings
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Tuesday zoomed nearly 13 percent after the company reported 38.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December. The scrip jumped 12.84 percent to Rs 1,113.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 12.85 percent to Rs 1,114.95. Shriram Transport Finance on Monday reported 38.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in October-December 2018-19. Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,288.26 crore from Rs 3,993.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

STFC is the flagship company of Shriram Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu governments response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the state assembly speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O...

UNESCO DG arrives in India to boost cultural ties, to visit Jaipur tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 4 PTI&#160;UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay arrived in India on a three-day visit starting Tuesday, seeking to bolster strategic partnership with the country focusing on areas such as heritage, education and artificial ...

Democrats' bid to challenge Trump off to a messy start in Iowa

The Democratic Partys effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming inconsistencies for an indefinite delay in the states caucus results.Early on...

Tennis-Serena needs fresh approach to surpass Court, says coach

Former world number one Serena Williams must rethink her approach to Grand Slams after her latest bid to win a record-equalling 24th major prize came unstuck at Melbourne Park, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said. The 38-year-old America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020