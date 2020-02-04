Left Menu
Development News Edition

China coronavirus curbs leave Hubei poultry farmers with 'no way to get by'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:54 IST
China coronavirus curbs leave Hubei poultry farmers with 'no way to get by'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some poultry farmers in the province at the heart of China's coronavirus outbreak are having to euthanize young birds amid new rules designed to contain the disease that has paralyzed live animal transport, feed supply, and slaughterhouses.

Some farmers have halved rations of depleted feedstocks for their chickens, while others disposed of the birds, according to an official at the Hubei Poultry Association, which made an urgent appeal to the government last week to allow in-feed supplies. "So many young birds were safely disposed of," said the official, who didn't say how many animals had been killed or how. He declined to be identified because he is not allowed to talk to the media.

The ban on the movement of live poultry, believed to be a potential disease risk, has stopped farmers in Hubei from getting chickens and eggs to market. Hubei is home to Wuhan city, where the coronavirus that has now killed 425 and infected more than 20,000 nationwide was first identified. "Farmers have no way of getting by," said one farmer who preferred to be identified only by her surname Chen and who produces about 7,000 eggs a day near Huanggang city. "I am using up my feedstocks and don't know how I'm going to get my eggs out."

Videos have circulated on Chinese social media this week appearing to show farmers in unspecified locations burying chicks, ducklings and adult ducks alive, as well as eggs. Reuters could not verify the veracity of the videos, nor when and where they were filmed. China produced 22 million tonnes of poultry meat in 2019, up 12% on the year-earlier amid a pork shortage caused by African swine fever.

Hubei slaughters about 500 million birds each year and is an important egg producer. Provinces elsewhere have been impacted too, according to analysts, with villages and counties across China erecting blockades on roads in a bid to keep the coronavirus out.

Hatcheries that sell day-old chicks or ducklings to farmers to raise before being sent to slaughterhouses are especially hard hit. With severe restrictions on transport, farmers are unable or unwilling to buy new chicks to restock their farms, said Dong Xiaobo, China general manager for France's Orvia, China's second-biggest supplier of breeding ducks. "Prices hit a bottom of 5 cents per duckling. Nobody knows what to do with their production," he said.

Many slaughterhouses are also operating at reduced capacity because they cannot find sufficient labor, said Pan Chenjun, a senior analyst at Rabobank. Top poultry processor New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd said on Tuesday its operations had been impacted by the delayed return to work in its factories.

With a life-cycle of about 42 days, supplies of fast-growing meat chickens could plunge in about two months, said Pan, though the impact would likely be short-term unless coronavirus-related measures are extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sharing goals on public platform may keep you motivated after hitting failure: Study

A new research has suggested that if one shares his or her goals publicly, ones motivation post-failure might be persisted. However, this can only be possible if one cares about public opinion. According to new research from Binghamton Univ...

Kremlin says Russia ready for OPEC cooperation, coy on details

Russia is ready to cooperate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on global oil markets, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, declining to comment further. The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin and Sa...

CCI finds no abuse of dominant position by Indian Railways, IRCTC

Fair trade regulator CCI has absolved Indian Railways and its arm Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC of allegations of unfair market practices. The order came after the regulator in November 2018, ordered a detailed probe...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks stage rebound, set to snap eight-day losing streak

Stocks across the developing world staged a comeback on Tuesday, rising for the first time in nine sessions as Chinas pledge to use monetary policy tools calmed some nerves around the coronavirus epidemic.In efforts to ease concerns, the Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020