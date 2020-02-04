Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exide Industries Q2 net down 17 pc at Rs 118 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:23 IST
Exide Industries Q2 net down 17 pc at Rs 118 cr
Exide is India's largest storage battery company Image Credit: ANI

Battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 16.76 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 118.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 141.94 crore in the same period last fiscal, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 3,553.64 crore, as compared to Rs 3,283.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. Commenting on the performance, Exide Industries MD & CEO G Chatterjee said while original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand for automotive batteries remains subdued, growth in sales of automotive and UPS batteries continues.

"Exports also did well. Demand for telecom and other infrastructure batteries were under pressure during the third quarter," he added. The company continues to focus on cost control and technology up-gradation, as strategies to improve the bottom-line, Chatterjee further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the discriminatory recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI a...

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.In October...

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

A South Korean court ordered a local promoter Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldos no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year. The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at th...

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.The coronavirus has killed more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020