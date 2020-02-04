Tata Power signs Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur as brand ambassador

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has signed Indian cricket player Shardul Thakur as its brand ambassador. As part of the agreement, Thakur will support the multiple new green initiatives of the company, Tata Power said in a statement.

"Tata Power India’s leading power utility has signed on the Indian cricket team's fast bowler, Shardul Thakur as its brand ambassador. Thakur, who has done exceedingly well in the just concluded T20I series in New Zealand, will support the multiple new green initiatives of Tata Power. For Thakur, Tata Power will be his first major commercial endorsement," it said. The bowler won the Man-of-the-Match at the fourth T20I in Wellington last week.

Tata Power is aggressively getting into solar power in domestic, as well as in e-charging for vehicles of the future. Shardul will help communicate the goodness of our work in these areas to the consumers, Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said. "We welcome Thakur. He epitomizes Tata Power's values of hard-work, commitment, honesty and success. We see him as a major change-agent in our new endeavours in the areas of our work in ‘green’ power which will help society and Mother Earth," he added.

