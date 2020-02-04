Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC unveils Rs 33,441 cr budget for 2020-21;no change in taxes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:18 IST
BMC unveils Rs 33,441 cr budget for 2020-21;no change in taxes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is the richest civic body in the country, on Tuesday unveiled its Budget for 2020-21 with the total outlay of Rs 33,441 crore, proposing a 5 per cent increase in fees for various licences without tweaking the existing tax structure. The BMC's total budget estimates for the next financial year are 8.95 per centmore than the last fiscal when it had presented a budget of Rs 30,692 crore, which was 12.5per cent higher than the 2018-19 estimates.

The budget was presented in the standing committee of the civic body by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. Though the tax structure was kept unchanged, an increase of 5 per cent is proposed in the fees for various licences, birth certificates, market licences and others.

The BMC is expecting the estimated revenue of Rs 28,448.30 crores from various revenue sources in the year 2020-21, which is 13.87 per cent more as compared to Rs 24983.82 crore in FY 2019-20. The BMC has also focused on various infrastructure projects, health services, education and other facilities, in the budget.

The budgetary allocation for the ambitious Coastal Road project, which is planned to be completed in four years, has been increased by 25 per cent from Rs 1600 crore to Rs 2000 crore. The total project cost of the project stands at Rs 12,721 crore. As per the Budget document, the BMC revenue from property tax has gone down by Rs 335 crore due to exemption of flats having carpet area upto 500 sq ft from the purview of the tax.

The BMC has allocated Rs 300 crore for the Goregaon-Mulund link road project that is expected to make people's journey between Eastern and Western suburbs seamless. PTI KK NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Partys chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an unmitigated disaster on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely. Hours after voters made ...

Coronavirus: Aerobridges to be used to screen passengers at 7 international airports

Aerobridges will be used at at dedicated gates of seven international airports Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus nCoV to...

After Kejriwal, Owaisi too will soon chant 'Hanuman Chalisa,' says Yogi Adityanath

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will also start chanting Hanuman Chalisa, said Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday while canvassing for Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal Ji has only started to recite Hanuma...

Thai woman gives birth to baby boy on flight to Bangkok

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a woman delivered baby mid-air, officials at the airport said. This happened around 3 am when the aircraft was flying over Kolkata, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020