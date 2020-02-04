APEDA holds awareness program to implement agri export policy in A&N Islands

An awareness programme was organized by Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government of India along with the Directorate of Industries of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands) in Port Blair on 31st January 2020 to examine ways to promote the exports of agri products and implementation of the Agri Export Policy in the Islands.

APEDA has facilitated in developing the draft state Agri Export action plan, which is now being finalized. The Union Territory of A&N Islands has designated the department of agriculture as the State nodal agency and deputed Joint Director Department of Agriculture as a nodal officer for implementation of the Agri Export Policy in a focused manner.

The programme held at Port Blair last week was attended by around 100 participants including concerned Government agencies and some exporters from other States. Secretary Industries, A&N Islands, Dr. Pooja Joshi along with senior officials from APEDA, Director of Industries A&N Islands, NABARD, Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, an ICAR Institute, Spices Board attended the awareness programme. Detailed presentations were also made on activities of the organizations attending the workshop.

The presentation made by APEDA elaborated on the potential of exports from the island, export requirements, financial assistance schemes provided and the activities to be carried out for the implementation of the Agri Export Policy.

Exporters from Chennai and Jharkhand elaborated on the export requirements of products from the area like fruits, vegetables, and dried flowers. The exporters also shared their experiences and assured the participants of providing linkages for exports. Export prospects of spices, coconut products, and fisheries were also discussed.

The A&N Islands have the advantage of being on the sea route to the South East Asian Nations and can directly export the agri products from the islands to these countries. In the awareness programme, it was informed by the local administration that plans have been drawn to establish trans-shipment ports in the Islands to promote direct export from Islands.

(With Inputs from PIB)

