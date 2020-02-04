Left Menu
Shriram Transport Finance stock jumps over 7 pc post Q3 earnings

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:33 IST
Shriram Transport Finance stock jumps over 7 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Tuesday zoomed over 7 per cent, a day after the firm reported a 38.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December. The scrip jumped 6.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,047.40 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 12.84 per cent to Rs 1,113.40.

On the NSE, it climbed 7.29 per cent to close at Rs 1,060. In terms of traded volume, 2.13 lakh shares of STFC were traded on the BSE and over 61 lakh on the NSE.

The company on Monday reported a 38.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in December quarter of 2018-19.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,288.26 crore from Rs 3,993.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. STFC is the flagship company of Shriram Group.

