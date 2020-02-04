Piramal Enterprises' shares climb 6 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday gained 6 per cent after the company reported a 20.25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The scrip advanced 6.09 per cent to close at Rs 1,419.35 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 7.33 per cent to Rs 1,436.

On the NSE, it rose 6 per cent to close at Rs 1,419. Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 20.25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 724.19 crore for the quarter ended December on 31, 2019, mainly on account of robust growth in the pharma business.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 602.04 crore for the same period a year ago, Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to the BSE. Revenue from operations also rose to Rs 3,805.67 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 3,489.30 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

