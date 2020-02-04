Left Menu
Porsche Presents Its Future Vision at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night

  New Delhi
  04-02-2020
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:33 IST
Porsche Presents Its Future Vision at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night

Porsche showcases its iconic 911 at media event

New Delhi: Business Wire India

Porsche recently introduced media representatives to its vision of the future with a presentation of its Strategy 2025 plan that shows how the auto maker intends to shape the forward development of the sports car. The informative session was part of the Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night which also gave the opportunity to display the all-new 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

2019: Stable in a challenging market environment

Porsche has remained competitive with stable growth across its portfolio spurred on by interest in the all-new 911 as well as strong demand for the Cayenne and Macan SUVs. The introduction of the Taycan electric sports car as well as expansion plans for new facilities in the pipeline points to a continued positive outlook for 2020.

Speaking at the event, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: “We are on the cusp of an exciting electrified future that begins right now, this year with the arrival of Taycan, a zero-emission car that delivers the acceleration of the 911 GT2 RS but in a full-sized, sleek, saloon car body. It’s proof of how Porsche is meeting the challenges of creating a sustainable future without diluting its history and core values as the world’s leading manufacturer of luxury sports cars.”

“Our 2019 sales showed that even in the face of uncertainty in the market, people still had faith and trust in us, supported by appealing new model introductions.”

Strategy 2025 Plus: Value-generating growth

During the evening, Pavan Shetty presented Porsche’s Strategy 2025 Plus, with sustainable action representing a central part. Based on the motto “Shaping the future of the sports car”, the company combines the tradition and values of the brand with innovative technologies and sustainability. The strategy represents the future product portfolio supported with electromobility, digitalisation, technology, connectivity and sustainability. Porsche’s product strategy consists of four dimensions comprising the future, the brand’s image, its products and the lifestyle the cars represent. The company's main objective through this strategy is to achieve value-generating growth, which will enable sustainable investments in innovative technologies and new products.

Taycan introduces a new era for Porsche into India this year

The Taycan, which will be launched in India this year, is amongst the most powerful models the sports car manufacturer has in its range. The flagship Turbo S generates 761 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, proving that it truly is a sports car at heart. The Taycan Turbo completes this in 3.2 seconds. With the lowest drag coefficient and the lowest centre of gravity in the Porsche model line-up, Taycan sets new standards for longitudinal and lateral performance. It has a generous driving range of up to 450 km (according to WLTP) and is the first electric production vehicle powered by 800 volts, meaning it takes just 22.5 minutes to go from a five per cent charge to 80 per cent. It is also the first electric vehicle in the world that features a two-speed transmission, allowing for better acceleration and unrivalled continuous maximum speed. The launch of Taycan will further strengthen the customer experience and brand appeal in India.





