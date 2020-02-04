Left Menu
Bajaj Finserv SuperCard: A One-stop Shop for Exclusive Hotel Deals

  PTI
  • |
  Pune
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI

To enjoy a memorable vacation, one aspect of travel that travellers must get right is the accommodation. While 4- and 5-star hotels and resorts seem attractive, tariffs here can burn a hole in one's wallet. However, high prices listed needn't dampen the spirit as today online travel channels offer impressive discounts, which customers can avail through financial offerings such as the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. The SuperCard is a 4-in-1 credit card that offers the functionalities of an ATM card, loan card and an EMI card as well and gives the cardholder access to stellar deals on hotel accommodation.

Read on to know about the SuperCard offers on hotels:

Save 30% on hotel bookings made via FabHotels

One benefit of being a SuperCard holder is that customers can avail impressive money-saving deals on hotel accommodation booked through FabHotels. By using the SuperCard to finance one's stay, the customer stands to get a whopping 30% flat discount. The customer needs to use the coupon code FABRBL before making the payment to avail the discount, which is valid till 31 March 2020.

Avail a 25% discount on booking hotels via Lemon Tree Hotels

On using the SuperCard to book hotel accommodation at Lemon Tree Hotels, customers stand to get 25% off. Customers also get complimentary breakfast at the coffee shop and meal credit worth Rs.500, which they can redeem in lieu of lunch or dinner. Further, they are eligible for a complimentary Gold Membership to Lemon Tree Hotels' lucrative reward program, Lemon Tree Smiles. To avail these offers, they can use the coupon code LTH-GOALS101 before payment.

Bag attractive deal on stays through the reward points system

Bajaj Finserv and RBL Bank honour all spends with reward points and helps customers accumulate a large sum by offering welcome gifts, milestone bonuses and ways to earn points at an accelerated rate. Later, customers can redeem these points in lieu of hotel accommodation. One can visit https://www.rblrewards.com/SuperCard to view the available deals, which currently include offers at Keys Prima Hotel Parc Estique, Pune, The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata, Sterlings Mac, Bangalore, White Pearl Suites, Goa and Royal Tulip, Shimla Kufri.

While helping one book luxury hotels at a pocket-friendly rate, the SuperCard makes the entire travel more affordable through exclusive deals on flight bookings too. These include:

• A 10% discount, up to Rs.7,500, on a minimum international flight booking of Rs.20,000 made via MakeMyTrip or Goibibo

• A 4% discount, up to Rs.5,000, on international flight bookings made via EaseMyTrip • A flat 12% off up to Rs.1,200 and Rs.1,500 on domestic flight bookings made via MakeMyTrip and Goibibo respectively

Apart from these benefits, the provisions for 50-day interest-free cash withdrawals at ATMs and a 90-day interest-free loan allow one to obtain liquidity which they can use to finance different aspects of their travel.

To maximize the holiday experience, customers can simply select the SuperCard variant that's best suited to their requirements. For instance, when they opt for the World Plus SuperCard they not only benefit from the credit card offers on hotels, but also get complimentary airport lounge access, up to 8 times a year, and can earn accelerated reward points on dining and international spends.

So those planning on traveling this year can look up hotels they would like to stay and find the SuperCard variant that best suits their profile and check the pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv to enjoy a hassle-free application process. On sharing basic details, one can avail instant approval through a customized deal and a welcome gift of up to 20,000 reward points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

