Govt working on proposal to allow 100 pc FDI in Air India

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:20 IST
The government is working on a proposal to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment in Air India as it moves ahead with disinvestment of the national carrier, according to sources. Currently, FDI in Air India is capped at 49 percent through the government approval route while 100 percent FDI is permitted in scheduled domestic carriers, subject to certain conditions, including that it would not be applicable for overseas airlines.

Allowing 100 percent FDI in Air India would allow Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to invest up to 100 percent. Currently, they can acquire only 49 percent in the national carrier. Sources told PTI that the civil aviation ministry has asked the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to remove the clause which restricts FDI in Air India to 49 percent.

A draft note has been circulated on the issue seeking comments from different ministries, they added. In the case of scheduled airlines, 49 percent FDI is permitted through the automatic approval route and any such investment beyond that level requires approval.

Under the Substantial Ownership and Effective Control (SOEC) framework, which is followed in the airline industry globally, a carrier that flies overseas from a particular country should be substantially owned by that country's government or its nationals. Making a second attempt in as many years to divest loss-making Air India, the government came out with the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for 100 percent stake sale on January 27.

Besides, Air India's 100 percent stake in budget airline Air India Express and 50 percent shareholding in AISATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore Airlines, have also been offered.

