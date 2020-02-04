Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel reports Q3 loss at Rs 1,035 crore despite rising revenue

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 1,035 crore in the quarter ended December as the telecom major tackles a bruising pricing battle, mounting debt and regulatory overhang.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:33 IST
Bharti Airtel reports Q3 loss at Rs 1,035 crore despite rising revenue
The company is battling a price battle, mounting debt and regulatory overhang. Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 1,035 crore in the quarter ended December as the telecom major tackles a bruising pricing battle, mounting debt and regulatory overhang. The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,947 crore in Q3 FY20 compared to Rs 20,231 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

"While tariff revision undertaken in December 2019 is a welcome step towards repairing the financial health of the industry, we believe tariffs must go up further for enabling the industry to invest in emerging technologies," said Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal. After the Supreme Court judgement on October 24 last year, the group had recorded as a liability or provision an aggregate of Rs 34,260 crore as on September 30, of which Rs 28,450 crore was recorded in the previous quarter as an exceptional item.

The court judgement was in relation to a long outstanding industry-wide case upholding the view considered by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in respect of the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The apex court in a supplementary order directed the affected parties to pay amounts due to DoT within a period of three months, which ended on January 23, 2020.

These judgements have significant financial implications for the group. A review petition filed by Bharti Airtel and other telecom operators was rejected last month. Telecom operators have now filed an application for modification of the supplementary order before the Supreme Court which is pending disposal. Bharti Airtel said it has raised Rs 21,502 crore of funding through a combination of fresh equity issuance via qualified institutional placement and issue of convertible bonds. The company intends to use these proceeds to augment its long term resources and strengthen its balance sheet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian president raps government over graft, says it endangers nation

Bulgarias president accused the centre-right government on Tuesday of endangering the survival of the state through its failure to tackle endemic corruption. In a strongly worded televised address to the nation, President Rumen Radev said h...

NGT prohibits construction of housing complex near DU in north Delhi

Days after the Supreme Court set aside the National Green Tribunal order of status quo on construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus, the green panel has once again restrained the real estate developer from an...

Industry needs to shun hesitation and invest to drive growth: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Industry needs to shun hesitation and invest to drive growth Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman....

Drugmaker Regeneron working with U.S. HHS to develop coronavirus treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HHS to develop a treatment for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 400 people in China, the HHS said on Tuesday.The company will u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020