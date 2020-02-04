Left Menu
USFDA completes inspection of Cadila Healthcare's Ahmedabad facility

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday said the inspection of its manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad by the US health regulator was completed with no observations. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the manufacturing facility of Alidac Pharmaceuticals, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, at SEZ, Ahmedabad from January 27 to February 4, 2020, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

"At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued. The site manufactures oncology injectables for the regulated markets," it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed at Rs 264.05 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.46 per cent from its previous close.

