Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal -White House adviser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 05:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 04:47 IST
UPDATE 4-China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal -White House adviser
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The White House's top economic adviser said on Tuesday that China's coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month. Larry Kudlow, in an interview with Fox Business Network, said the virus, which has virtually shut down many Chinese factories and cities and cut off much travel in and out of China, would not have a catastrophic effect on business supply chains.

His comments marked the first time a Trump administration official has said the fast-spreading virus would hamper China's ability to increase purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years, at least in the near term. "It is true the trade deal, the Phase 1 trade deal, the export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus," Kudlow said.

The Phase 1 agreement, signed on Jan. 15 and taking effect on Feb. 15, suspended a new round of U.S. tariffs in exchange for the Chinese purchases of agricultural, energy and manufactured goods and services. It also included reforms aimed at improving intellectual property rights and curbing the forced transfer of American technology to Chinese companies. The deal envisioned that China would increase purchases by $76.7 billion in the first year and $123.3 billion in the second year, above a 2017 baseline of imports from the United States.

The text of the agreement contains a clause that calls for consultations "in the event that a natural disaster or another unforeseeable event outside the control of the parties delays a Party from timely complying with its obligations." ECONOMIC TOLL

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission said in a briefing paper https://www.uscc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-02/U.S.-China%20Trade%20Deal%20Issue%20Brief.pdf on Tuesday that so far, China had not requested that its commitments be waived or suspended. "The ongoing spread of the coronavirus is taking a toll on China's public health and economy, and may impact its ability and willingness to meet the commitments in the Phase 1 deal," the commission said.

The number of cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus has shown little sign of slowing - total cases have now surpassed 23,000 - spurring the United States to evacuate some of its citizens from China and issue a partial travel ban. Clete Willems, a former White House trade adviser who took an active role in the U.S.-China negotiations, said China's short-term focus should be on defeating the virus, and the United States would need to show some understanding.

"We simply don't know the scope of this and what the economic impact is going to be. It does mean that in the short term it's going to make it difficult to make progress on Phase 2, and there will be a conversation with respect to implementation," he told Reuters at a trade conference in Washington. SUPPLY CHAINS

Kudlow played down the potential wider impact of the virus outbreak on the U.S. economy and on company supply chains that are being curtailed, saying: "It's not a catastrophe. It's not a disaster." China was the third-largest U.S. goods trading partner in 2019 through November, falling behind Mexico and Canada because of the U.S.-China tariff war.

Kudlow said he thought the virus outbreak could spur business investment and lead to increases in production in the United States. Asked if component shortages could result from the outbreak, Kudlow said: "Yes. To a point. It's not across the board."

He said semiconductor makers, which have global supply chains, may be affected less, while pharmaceutical makers, which rely heavily on Chinese ingredients, will be more affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan

Britains Foreign Office said late on Tuesday that it will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave Chinas Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.The Foreign Off...

Sports News Roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs; Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat LeafsMike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers o...

Flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians leaves virus-hit Wuhan

A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific countries who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later on Wednesday, authorities said. Governments around the world h...

Mets sale to billionaire Cohen reportedly in trouble

An anticipated buyout of New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon by billionaire Steve Cohen is on life support, according to the New York Post. The Post reported Tuesday that sources confirmed hedge fund manager Cohen is ending negotiations to purc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020