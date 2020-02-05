Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

  05-02-2020
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

NYSE parent held takeover talks with eBay https://on.ft.com/2GUanBh Macy's to shut 125 stores in $1.5bn cost-cutting plan https://on.ft.com/2RW32Yh

Ikea to make first UK store closure as visitor numbers disappoint https://on.ft.com/2RXcISg UK regulator waters down new pension transparency measures https://on.ft.com/2tu3HH0

Overview Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has held preliminary takeover talks with eBay to add the online marketplace to its portfolio of businesses. Macy's Inc said on Tuesday it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years, axing about 2,000 corporate jobs, and shut its joint headquarters in Cincinnati.

Ikea is set to shut its first store in the UK, putting 352 jobs at risk, with the furniture retailer blaming a "substantially lower" number of visitors than originally expected for the rare closure. The Financial Conduct Authority has watered down proposals to make pension charges more transparent for workplace savers after providers argued they risked overloading consumers with too much information.

