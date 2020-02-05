Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for Valganciclovir hydrochloride oral solution
Drug firm Granules India Ltd on Wednesday said its foreign arm has received approval from the US health regulator for Valganciclovir hydrochloride oral solution, an antiviral medication. "The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Ltd for Valganciclovir hydrochloride for oral solution, 50 mg/ml," the company said in a regulatory filing.
It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) -- Valcyte for oral solution, 50 mg/m, of Roche Palo Alto LLC, the filing said. Valganciclovir hydrochloride solution is an antiviral medication used to treat cytomegalovirus infections.
Shares of Granules India were trading at Rs 153 a piece on BSE, up 4.83 percent from the previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Fresh snowfall in HP, roads to Kufri, Narkanda closed
Fresh snowfall in HP, roads to Kufri, Narkanda closed
Excess belly fat may increase risk of repeat heart attacks: Study
Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.
ICICI Prudential Life reports flat growth in net income to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter