Left Menu
Development News Edition

GWM commits USD 1 bn investment in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greater Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:10 IST
GWM commits USD 1 bn investment in India
Image Credit: Flickr

China's largest SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Wednesday said it will invest USD 1 billion in the Indian market in a phased manner. The USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,100 crore) investment will be made in areas like research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing, GWM Marketing and Sales Director (India) Harpreet Singh Brar said at the Auto Expo here.

The company also intends to use manufacturing capabilities in India to export to other countries, he added. GWM has a research facility in Bengaluru.

Recently, it also inked an agreement to acquire General Motor India's Talegaon facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fireflies facing extinction due to habitat loss, light pollution: Study

Habitat loss, pesticide use, and artificial light are the three most serious threats endangering fireflies across the globe, according to a study that sounds a warning bell about the future of the glowing insects. The study, published in th...

Priests in Ayodhya express happiness over announcement of Ayodhya temple trust by PM

Dharm Das Maharaj of the Akhil Bhartiya Panch Ramanandi Nirmani Ani Akhara on Wednesday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of the formation of Ayodhya temple trust and exuded confidence that soon the work of...

Kovalchuk, Canadiens survive Devils in shootout

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the game-winning goal in the second round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens overcame a three-goal deficit and bounced back from allowing the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation to edge the New Jersey De...

Beauvillier's OT goal lifts Isles over Stars

Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game with 208 left in overtime Tuesday night as the host New York Islanders rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Brooklyn, NY. Brock Nelson won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020