Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines keeps ports open to all ships despite virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:35 IST
Philippines keeps ports open to all ships despite virus fears
Image Credit: Flickr

The Philippines said on Wednesday its ports remain open to all ships, even those from China, in order not to disrupt the cargo supply chain, but the crew of vessels arriving from the coronavirus-hit nation will be barred from disembarking. All foreigners travelling from China and its two special administrative regions - Hong Kong and Macau - are currently barred from entering the Philippines amid a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 500 people in China.

A Chinese man who arrived from China's Wuhan city, where the virus emerged last year, has also died in the Philippines. Concerns about possible delays in shipments of Philippine nickel ore to China as a result of the port restrictions added to the upward pressure on nickel prices.

"As far as the ships are concerned, as far as the cargoes are concerned, we are business as usual," said Jay Daniel Santiago, general manager at Philippine Ports Authority, allaying worries about delays in port operations. He said ports, particularly in the Philippine capital Manila, are "fully mechanized" to facilitate cargo loading and unloading with minimal human intervention.

Nickel ore miners in the Philippines, a major source of the raw material for stainless steel production in China, usually resume shipments to their Chinese customers beginning March or April, after a seasonal stoppage starting the last quarter of the previous year. "We have not yet started shipping out nickel ore, but we anticipate this virus outbreak in China would have no impact on the demand side," Dante Bravo, president of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the Philippines' second-largest nickel ore producer and exporter, told Reuters.

"We believe this issue will be resolved soon given all the contingency measures put in place by all the parties concerned," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage - state media

Chinas efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.The government must report coronavirus o...

ISL: Mumbai aim for three points to maintain top-four spot

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League ISL match here on Thursday. Mumbai, however, will have to cope...

'Stranger Things' to end with two-part final season: report

Netflixs hit sci-fi series Stranger Things might be ending after its season five. According to the web portal We Got This Covered, the makers have planned to split the final season into two parts.The original plan was to make season four th...

Poland to hold first round of presidential election on May 10

Poland will hold the first round of its presidential elections on May 10, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday, in a vote that will decide whether the ruling nationalists can further implement reforms criticized by Brussels and the oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020