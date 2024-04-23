Left Menu

China stocks down, dragged by cyclical shares; HK shares up

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.78%​. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.91% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 10:08 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged by cyclical shares such as metals, while technology companies boosted Hong Kong shares. Non-ferrous metals companies led the declines in China, sliding 3.4%, while coal-related stocks dropped 1.3%.

UBS strategists upgraded MSCI China equities to "overweight" as the index has a higher weight in consumption where they see early signs of improvement and was little affected by the weak property sector. ** China's main Shanghai stock market fell, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,032.13 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.56%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.57%, the consumer staples sector up 0.81%, the real estate index down 0.79% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.55%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.85% to 5,939.12, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.64% at 16,782.71. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.78%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.91% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.2447 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.244.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuhan Xingtu Xinke Electronics, jumping 20.04%, followed by roughly 10% gains in Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff and Star Lake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong. ** The largest percentage losses were Shanxi Lanhua Sci-Tech Venture, Wingtech Technology and Guangxi Huaxi Nonferrous Metal, each of which slid about 10%.

