Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBDT to collect data on direct tax cases in high courts for 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:47 IST
CBDT to collect data on direct tax cases in high courts for 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme

The CBDT has set the ball rolling to implement a recently announced scheme to settle direct tax cases by asking its offices across the country to provide it with data on pending appeals in high courts. The 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme was announced in the February 1 Union Budget.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames the policy for the Income Tax Department, on Tuesday wrote to all principal chief commissioners asking them to collate the data and send it to it by next week. "In order to implement the scheme, the CBDT needs database on such litigations pending at high court level," the communication to the commissioners read.

"It is therefore, requested that the data on pending appeals at high court level as on January 31, 2020, be obtained with the help of court registry and the same may be supplemented with the records of the field office," it stated. The CBDT has asked the regional Income Tax Department chiefs to "personally monitor" the exercise and submit the data by February 14 to it through e-mail, as per the communication, which has been accessed by PTI.

The scheme, proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech, aims to settle and see a finalisation of 4.83 lakh direct tax cases pending at various appellate forums such as the Commissioner (Appeals), the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), high courts and the Supreme Court. Officials told PTI that while the department has data on pending cases at three forums, the information on cases being contested at various high courts needs to be updated.

Under the scheme, taxpayers whose income tax demands are locked in dispute in these appellate forums can pay due taxes by March 31 and get complete interest and penalty waiver. If a taxpayer is not able to pay within the March 31 deadline, the person gets further time till June 30, but in that case he would have to pay 10 per cent more on the tax.

In case it is just the interest and the penalty which is in dispute, the taxpayer will have to pay 25 per cent of the disputed amount till March 31, and subsequently it will be 30 per cent. Sitharaman also introduced a Bill related to the scheme in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Officials said cases involving serious financial crimes like money laundering, those related to undisclosed foreign assets and where prosecution has been launched under the Income Tax Act and the Benami assets law will not be eligible to be included under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Arab leaders who support 'Deal of the Century' are incompetent-Iran supreme leader

Arab leaders who support U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the Deal of the Century, are incompetent, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, accord...

At 9 pc, advertising spend growth below expectation

Advertising spends in India grew by just 9 per cent to Rs 82,795 crore last year, mainly due to economic slowdown, according to a report on Wednesday. However, the growth will accelerate to 10.7 per cent in 2020 to Rs 91,641 crore, media bu...

China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage - state media

Chinas efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.The government must report coronavirus o...

ISL: Mumbai aim for three points to maintain top-four spot

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League ISL match here on Thursday. Mumbai, however, will have to cope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020