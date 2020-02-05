Left Menu
True Balance moves to larger quarters, foreseeing exponential growth this fiscal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:58 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:58 IST
~ focused on better connectivity, the move aims to augment future 30% headcount growth ~

New Delhi, 05.02.2020: Indo-Korean fintech leader, Balance Hero that operates True Balance and True Credits today announced their move to a new office, The Circle Works, at HUDA City Centre. The entire Balance Hero India Team, along with True Credits will be moving to their plush new office, in the first week of February.

SoftBank-backed Balance Hero has recently received their NBFC license for True Credits, and raised Series-C in funding, apart from which they intend to launch a slew of financial products across the length and breadth of the Indian subcontinent, over the next fiscal. The new moves come in line with their demand of skilled manpower. The team is looking to expand from their headcount of 150+ to 200+ employee base by end of fiscal. True Balance has also been recognised at “Top Payments Tech Minicorn” by Tracxn at its Tracxn Emerging Awards 2020.

The brand recently announced that they have crossed 40,000 loan disbursals on a daily basis across the nation, and are extremely bullish about the digital lending space, a USD 1 trillion economy by itself over the 2018-23 period. Speaking of the new move, Victor Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Balance Hero India opined, “As a rapidly growing organisation, it becomes imperative for the brand to echo this sentiment to its biggest partners – its people. This new move will act as a pivot for us, to look at growing bigger, better, faster with great talent coming onboard to supplement the superstars we already have”.

True Balance has witnessed rapid growth in 2019 and has also pivoted business from a multitude of financial services to a loan-focused approach, which in turn has helped them grow monthly at a faster rate than before. It is this future the brand has chosen to prepare for, by moving to a space that allows it to grow at the pace it foresees.

Address – The Circle, 5th floor, Huda City Centre Metro Station, Sector-29, Gurgaon-122001, Haryana

