Jigsaw Academy Welcomes 8th Batch of its Flagship Course PG Diploma in Data Science

  PTI
  • |
  Bangalore
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:23 IST
This placement guarantee course aims to equip candidates with advance data science skills and prepare them for relevant job roles in the Data Science domain

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in the training of data science and other emerging technologies, welcomed the eighth batch of its flagship course - PG Diploma in Data Science. This program which is conducted in association with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) aims at skilling professionals as per global industry standards and at bridging the huge supply-demand gap for trained data science professionals. The current batch will skill 56 candidates in Bangalore and 17 candidates at the newly launched centre in Hyderabad.

Welcoming the new batch, chief guest, Mr. Sudhir S, Principal Consultant, Fractal Analytics, said that data science is the first and best step forward for those looking to establish successful and long-lasting professional journeys.

Mr. Gaurav Vohra, Co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy, said, “Jigsaw Academy has successfully blended technology, digital content, and multiple delivery modes to deliver optimised learning outcomes for every candidate. This 11-month Data Science programme has a cutting-edge curriculum delivered through intensive classroom sessions and is therefore well-aligned to produce professionals who will meet the talent requirements of the industry. It is with this confidence that we have been able to offer a placement-guarantee for our program. It is great to see our students doing so well in data science positions in various reputed organizations across industries.”

The 11-month full-time classroom program shall provide a PG Diploma from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) along with a Placement Guarantee for students who complete the course successfully. The program incorporates eight months of classroom training and three months of internship. The academy ensures that students are exposed to a combination of intensive hands-on learning in addition to the comprehensive coverage of curriculum in the classroom training mode. Students are continuously exposed to real industry case studies, projects and interactions with leaders in data science and analytics from across industries.

Fuelled by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the demand for data science professionals has been growing exponentially. The supply of skilled candidates, however, is not growing at the same rate as the demand. Jigsaw Academy has been a pioneer in realising the potential of candidates in the data science domain and started their program - the ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science’ in association with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) back in 2016.

Jigsaw Academy inducts two batches in a year in the months of January and July. They have trained over 400 students to date. Companies across IT, Consulting, e-Commerce, BFSI & Retail domains visit the academy to evaluate and recruit students for various roles. 92% of students from the previous batch have been placed at an average salary of INR 6.6 LPA, the highest salary offered to the previous batch was INR 12 LPA. Key recruiters include Ola, Oracle, Accenture, Genpact, Infosys, Deloitte, Amazon, Fractal, Ernst & Young, Equifax and Gramener.

About Jigsaw Academy

Established in 2011, with the vision to empower the industry & professionals with cutting-edge training in Data Science, Jigsaw Academy has evolved as a leading training provider across Emerging Technologies. An investee company of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), Jigsaw Academy has shaped the careers of 50,000+ students, spread in over 30 countries and has collaborated with many Fortune 500 companies, across the world. Through strategic partnerships with illustrious institutions such as the University of Chicago (USA) and the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore), Jigsaw Academy provides the best-in-class programmes across emerging domains such as Machine Learning and Business Analytics, among others.

