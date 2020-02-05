Registrations open for North East India's largest single day Startup funding event

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The hugely popular India Fund Fest that has had four successful editions since 2016 has launched the first-ever "North East India Fund Fest", to give budding entrepreneurs of the North East an opportunity to get on to a path of accelerated funding. The platform has been customised and adapted for the startups of the North East and is one of its kind opportunity for the entrepreneurs of the region. The finale will be held on February 28, 2020 at the Taj Guwahati. Top 20 startups selected from thousands of applications, will pitch in a TV show format, for spot deals of an estimated minimum total value of Rs 5 crore in the day.

It is the first time that the platform has launched a regional event. The event is being organized in partnership with TIE Guwahati. The platform is owned by Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt Ltd - Hyderabad. Registrations opened from January 24 for the inaugural edition. This is a business funding program that has become hugely popular because of its distraction-free format, as there is no carnival-like atmosphere, no speeches of sponsors, no panel discussions, no stalls to sell products and services and no crowds of unrelated people and needless networking - only entrepreneurs and the matched investors. In the previous four national editions of the event, entrepreneurs from across India and 47 other countries registered and participated.

For the inaugural North East India Fund Fest, 20 entrepreneurs will be selected through a rigorous filtering process out of the 1000+ applications expected. The selection of these startups will be made by an eminent jury and through a proprietary 'Investor Readiness Report' process, ensuring the companies are thoroughly vetted. The entrepreneurs will be from a wide range of industries. These finalists will be pitching in front of 8-10 Master Investors to get deals needed to take their businesses to the next level. The event will be recorded to be telecast as a web TV series on the North East India Fund Fest Youtube channel.

Nalin Singh, Founder of Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt Ltd, author of the best seller and national honour winning book "Get Funded Now", and Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner of leading corporate law firm Lexygen and the Co-founder and Secretary of TiE Guwahati, will be the Deal Masters for the North East India Fund Fest 2020. They will be interacting with the founders of selected companies to coach them about their pitch and funding strategy from a week in advance. Other than the 8-10 Master Investors, there will be an audience of 100+ invited investors and business experts from Indonesia, Singapore, USA and other countries, attending this prestigious event. Partner incubators and accelerators from India will also be a part to witness the live pitching session.

