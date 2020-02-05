Coronavirus scare: China's Haima Automobile cancels presser at Auto Expo

In the first instance of impact of coronavirus outbreak on Auto Expo, China's FAW Group firm Haima Automobile on Wednesday cancelled its scheduled press conference as top leadership team of the company could not make it to India. One of the leading Chinese automakers, Haima displayed its seven-seater MPV 7X and SUV 8S and electric vehicle E1 here at the expo.

"We had to cancel the scheduled press conference as leadership team from China could not make it to India," an Indian representative at the company's stall told PTI. The company's presser was originally scheduled for 4 pm.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, India on Sunday announced temporary suspension of e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined. On Tuesday, automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had said all Chinese companies participating in the expo have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees.

In a press release, Haima Automobile said it is studying the auto market in India and would soon firm up future plans for the Indian market. Haima Automobile International Corporation GM Williams Dong said, "Innovation is a key pillar for Haima's business strategy in India."

He exuded confidence that Haima "would continue its innovation journey in India, developing products that shape the future of India's automobile transformation." Stressing that it is stepping up studying the Indian market, the company said it plans to use its EV products "to respond to the policy call of the Indian government to strongly encourage and support the development of their EV industry."

Currently, Haima Automobile and its Indian partner Bird Electric have reached an initial understanding for cooperation in the field of new energy vehicles. At the same time, the company said it is seeking cooperation opportunities in conventional fuel vehicles in India. "Haima hopes to deepen cooperation and build a strategic alliance with Indian partners," the release said.

