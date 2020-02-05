UP-based thermal power plant gets CISF security and fire cover

The CISF has taken over the security of a Uttar Pradesh-based supercritical thermal power plant and has deployed over 300 personnel at the facility, a senior official said on Wednesday. The induction of an armed security unit of the force and a separate fire wing took place on Monday at the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) located at Ghatampur in Kanpur.

"310 personnel -- 206 for security duties and 104 as part of the fire wing -- have been deployed at the power plant. The induction took place on February 3," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said. NUPPL is a joint venture between the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (a Union government enterprise) and the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. It is a coal-based supercritical thermal power plant with a capacity of 1,980 MW.

"In the light of the increased threat perception to coal-based supercritical thermal power plants situated across the country, NUPPL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals," the spokesperson said. The ceremonial induction of the contingent was done by CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prabodh Chandra and NUPPL CEO K Mohan Reddy.

The CISF commandos, under the command of a Deputy Commandant-rank officer, will provide round-the-clock security in a quick response team (QRT) pattern as part of which they will keep vigil from vantage positions at the facility, using sophisticated assault weapons and will have vehicles for swift movement. They will ensure that terror threats to the power plant are kept at bay and thwarted, a senior official said.

The special fire unit will secure the facility against any blaze-like incidents. The paramilitary force, with a strength of around 1.62 lakh personnel, is the primary federal force to provide armed security cover to vital installations in the government and private domain of the country, apart from being the national civil aviation protection force.

With the latest induction, the force has 347 units to guard in the country, the spokesperson said.

