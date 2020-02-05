Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP-based thermal power plant gets CISF security and fire cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:43 IST
UP-based thermal power plant gets CISF security and fire cover

The CISF has taken over the security of a Uttar Pradesh-based supercritical thermal power plant and has deployed over 300 personnel at the facility, a senior official said on Wednesday. The induction of an armed security unit of the force and a separate fire wing took place on Monday at the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) located at Ghatampur in Kanpur.

"310 personnel -- 206 for security duties and 104 as part of the fire wing -- have been deployed at the power plant. The induction took place on February 3," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said. NUPPL is a joint venture between the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (a Union government enterprise) and the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. It is a coal-based supercritical thermal power plant with a capacity of 1,980 MW.

"In the light of the increased threat perception to coal-based supercritical thermal power plants situated across the country, NUPPL is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals," the spokesperson said. The ceremonial induction of the contingent was done by CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prabodh Chandra and NUPPL CEO K Mohan Reddy.

The CISF commandos, under the command of a Deputy Commandant-rank officer, will provide round-the-clock security in a quick response team (QRT) pattern as part of which they will keep vigil from vantage positions at the facility, using sophisticated assault weapons and will have vehicles for swift movement. They will ensure that terror threats to the power plant are kept at bay and thwarted, a senior official said.

The special fire unit will secure the facility against any blaze-like incidents. The paramilitary force, with a strength of around 1.62 lakh personnel, is the primary federal force to provide armed security cover to vital installations in the government and private domain of the country, apart from being the national civil aviation protection force.

With the latest induction, the force has 347 units to guard in the country, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bravery award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

Days after the death of an infant at Delhis Shaheen Bagh protests, a twelve-year-old National Bravery Award winner has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations a...

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

The race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus has picked up speed with scientists from all across the world trying their luck in beating the virus. Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine again...

DGCI approves 'restricted use' of anti-HIV drugs on nCoV patients

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the restricted use of a combination of drugs used widely for controlling HIV infection in public health emergency for treating those affected by novel coronavirus nCoV, official sources said...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. trade deficit shrinks in 2019 for first time in six years

The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White Houses trade war with China curbed the import bill, keeping the economy on a moderate growth path despite a slowdown in consumer spending and weak business inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020