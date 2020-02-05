Left Menu
Mahindra enters bus segment with Cruzio

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 18:59 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:59 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday introduced Cruzio range of buses at the auto expo here and has formally entered into the passenger bus segment. Cruzio would establish Mahindra, a full range player in the commercial vehicle segment having presence across the segment.

The company has launched two variants Cruzio and Cruzio Grande having a seating capacity of 15 to 65, respectively and would be compliant with BS VI emission norms. "We have formally entered into the bus segment with Cruzio range," said Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka.

Mahindra & Mahindra President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said: "The launch of our CRUZIO range of buses is another significant step toward making us a full range player in the CV segment." According to him, these buses are designed specifically keeping in mind the needs of stakeholders, passengers and operators.

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) has also launched BSVI emission norms compliant range, which includes the BLAZO X range of HCVs, FURIO range of ICVs & LCVs and CRUZIO range of Buses. This BS-VI range is launched with mPOWER and MDI Tech engines with FUELSMART technology and robust aggregates, retaining over 90 per cent of the parts of the erstwhile BS4 vehicles.

To meet BS-VI norms, Mahindra Truck and Bus has used CRDe engines with the incorporation of world-class technologies including SCR, DOC, DPF and EGR, so that the BS6 vehicles, the company said in a statement.

