Over 5,900 passengers screened at Jaipur International Airport for coronavirus

Over 5,900 passengers from 41 flights have been screened for the novel coronavirus at the Jaipur International Airport and till now, no positive case has been found in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. Blood samples of 44 suspects have been taken for examination till date, of which 26 have been found negative and report of remaining 18 suspects is yet to come, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

A total of 5,927 passengers from 41 flights have been screened for symptoms of the virus, he said. Singh held a review meeting at the SMS Hospital here and directed officials to maintain vigil and ensure ample facilities are available at isolation ward to meet any emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.