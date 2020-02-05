Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures surge on private jobs data, talks of coronavirus treatment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:41 IST
US STOCKS-Futures surge on private jobs data, talks of coronavirus treatment
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday on strong monthly domestic private jobs data and reports of treatment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. Private-sector payrolls increased by 291,000 in January, the ADP National Employment Report showed, far above expectations of 156,000 job additions.

"Investors are looking at economic data which is better than expected and earnings season which have been good," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "Markets are trying to price in a more realistic view of the economic damage which will follow this disease."

Earlier in the day, futures gained after a report that a Zhejiang University team had found some drugs that could inhibit the coronavirus in vitro cell experiments. Separately, researchers in the UK told Sky News that they have made a "significant breakthrough" in finding a vaccine.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports, but several traders cited them for the sharp moves in global stock markets. The World Health Organization played down the reports, saying "there are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV (virus)".

Wall Street has staged a stellar comeback in the past two sessions from last week's steep declines after China pumped in billions of dollars into the financial system this week to limit the economic impact of the virus outbreak. The country's central bank is likely to lower its key rate on Feb. 20, sources told Reuters, as the death toll from the epidemic climbs to nearly 500.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 247 points, or 0.86%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 28.5 points, or 0.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 102.5 points, or 1.1%. The U.S. earnings season has reached the halfway mark and corporate America has largely beaten Wall Street expectations.

Coty Inc climbed 10.8% as the cosmetics maker beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue. Ford Motor Co tumbled 8.5% after the No. 2 U.S. automaker delivered a weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast.

Markets await the Institute of Supply Management's (ISM) January data for the U.S. services sector, due at 10 a.m. ET. Earlier this week, ISM's manufacturing report had shown a surprise expansion in activity for last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-CADF confirms Astana report leak, taking no disciplinary action

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation CADF said on Wednesday it deeply regretted the leaking of a report into possible anti-doping violations by the Astana team and confirmed that it had not initiated disciplinary proceedings. Reports in Danis...

BSP MP Danish Ali raises issue of violence in campuses

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Wednesday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of rising incidents of violence in universities across the country and said it gives a bad name to the nation on the world stage. Speaking in Zero hour, Ali alleged that t...

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus in China

The rapid spread of a new coronavirus in China is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUSThe new virus, identified by scientists as 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, a family o...

EIB approves investment in clean energy, sustainable transport, housing

The EIB approved new investment across Europe and around the world to improve clean energy, sustainable transport, high-speed communications, and social housing, as well as health and education infrastructure.Meeting in Luxembourg today the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020