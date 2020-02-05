Left Menu
DLF's Q3 net profit up 24% at Rs 414 cr

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-02-2020 22:25 IST
DLF's Q3 net profit up 24% at Rs 414 cr

Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,533.34 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing. Despite fall in income, the company's net profit increased due to an exceptional gain of Rs 231 crore during the December quarter.

DLF has so far developed 153 real estate projects comprising 331 million sq ft. It has a land bank of 192 million sq ft.

