On-line UPS Vertiv Liebert GXT5 introduced

The Liebert GXT5 is designed to ensure availability in today’s increasingly mission-critical small IT environments and edge locations that enable important emerging applications such as 5G, virtual and augmented reality, and the Internet of Things.

All Liebert GXT5 models are ENERGY STAR 2.0 certified and are currently available in capacities from 750VA – 10kVA, 230V through Vertiv channel partners in Asia. Image Credit: Flickr

Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXT5, the latest update to the popular family of rackmount, on-line uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. The Liebert GXT5 is designed to ensure availability in today's increasingly mission-critical small IT environments and edge locations that enable important emerging applications such as 5G, virtual and augmented reality, and the Internet of Things.

The Liebert GXT5 is the latest addition to the Vertiv channel product portfolio. It has a power factor of 1.0 on all models, providing more real power for the user, and is more efficient in both on-line (up to 95 percent) and Active ECO mode (up to 98 percent). All Liebert GXT5 models are ENERGY STAR 2.0 certified and are currently available in capacities from 750VA – 10kVA, 230V through Vertiv channel partners in Asia. Higher-capacity models will be announced later this year.

Along with the highest level of equipment protection available in a rack configuration, the Liebert GXT5 offers a three-year full coverage factory warranty for the UPS and battery, a leading warranty in the industry. The system also is available with the Vertiv Extended Warranty and other service packages to support individual customer needs.

"Businesses are increasingly deploying compute in remote locations, stretching their resources to install, monitor and maintain the infrastructure," said Lucas Beran, principal analyst, Cloud and Data Centre, for IHS Markit. "An efficient UPS with remote management and end-to-end support would help these operations to optimize personnel and IT performance."

"As compute and processing capacity grows at the edge, businesses need a UPS solution that can provide maximum power protection of critical IT equipment round-the-clock. The Liebert GXT5 helps ensure availability with its advanced features, making managing equipment at the edge more convenient and efficient," said Chee Hoe Ling, vice president for product and solutions and marketing at Vertiv Asia.

The Liebert GXT5 UPS seamlessly integrates with other products in the Vertiv channel portfolio to support single-rack or more complex edge deployments. These models replace similar capacities in the Liebert GXT4 product line.

