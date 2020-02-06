Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 861 cr road project in Chhattisgarh

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 860.50 crore in Chhattisgarh. "The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The project, having a length of 39.30 km, is to be completed in two years, it said. The project entails four-laning of Pathrapali-Kathghora "Pkg-II of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 new NH-130 in the state of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode" by the National Highways Authority of India, the company said.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.83 percent higher at Rs 390 apiece in the morning session on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

