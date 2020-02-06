PMS Bazaar Awarded TOP Three Performers as 'Star Performer (PMS)' for 2019

MUMBAI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is quite heartening to note that 48.65% of the PMS strategies (within PMS Bazaar universe- 111 strategies, which have completed one year), have returned double-digit growth in the calendar year 2019, in spite of the tumultuous period only 20% of the PMS strategies were negative. PMS Bazaar realized that good performance during such a period is not possible without the right efforts, prowess and diligence, and hence should be properly recognized.

PMS Bazaar has awarded the TOP Three Performers as "Star Performer (PMS)" for 2019.

PMS Bazaar's - Star Performers (PMS) - Year 2019

AMC

Marcellus Investment Managers

IIFL Asset Management

Stallion Asset

Strategy

Consistent Compounders

Multi Cap

Core Fund

CY - 2019 Return

27.40%

27.25%

26.46%

As on - 31-Dec-2019

The awards were distributed by PMS Bazaar's Founder-Director Mr. GM Daniel, which was received by Mr. Rakshit Ranjan of Marcellus Investment Managers; Mr. Mitul Patel & Mr. Ramandeep Sassi of IIFL Asset Management; Mr. Amit Jeswani of Stallion Asset.

Marcellus Consistent Compounders, which was incepted in Dec-2018, achieved this feat through their approach of filter based portfolio combined with bottom up deep-dive research. The consistent Compounder Strategy is being managed by Mr. Rakshit Ranjan, Founder & Portfolio Manager.

On receiving the award, Mr. Rakshit Ranjan responded, "We feel great. On behalf of the entire team at Marcellus, our partners and clients, we are quite glad to have received it, and thanks to PMS Bazaar for recognizing our performance, it couldn't have been a better start since Marcellus is only about one and half years. Thank you so much."

IIFL Multi Cap, which was incepted in Dec-2014, achieved this feat through their approach of SCDV frame work – Secular Growth – Cyclical Growth – Defensive Growth – Value traps. The IIFL Multi Cap strategy is currently managed by Mr. Mitul Patel, Senior Vice President & Fund Manager.

On receiving the award, Mr. Mitul Patel responded, "Extremely humbled and it is really great that our efforts are recognized by PMS Bazaar. We hope to continue to stick to our investment process, which will help us deliver returns in the future."

Stallion Asset Core Fund, which was incepted in Oct-2018, achieved this feat through their approach of 6 important tenets of investment philosophy, 3 part divide in portfolio and variable weightage befitting the market cycle. The Stallion Asset Core Fund is being managed by Mr. Amit Jeswani Founder & Chief Investment Officer.

On receiving the award, Mr. Amit Jeswani responded, "Thank you so much for acknowledging us. It is early days, we started as advisory and become a PMS; Our advisory clients made this possible. This award is for our advisory clients, who made this Stallion family. Thank you very much."

