Left Menu
Development News Edition

AjnaLens Launches AjnaBolt- a Military-Grade AI-Powered Mixed Reality Glasses at DefExpo 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • India
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:17 IST
AjnaLens Launches AjnaBolt- a Military-Grade AI-Powered Mixed Reality Glasses at DefExpo 2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

AjnaLens by Dimension NXG announced the launch of a breakthrough mixed-reality wearable 'AjnaBolt', a military-grade AI-powered glasses at the ongoing DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

With the expanding possibilities of data and graphics processing, the number of uses of augmented reality in the Defence is growing exponentially. Artificial Intelligence (AI) combined with Mixed Reality (MR) is becoming crucial for modern warfare. Defense systems equipped with AI and MR improve human decision-making capability and human-to-machine interaction immensely.

Keeping in mind, the need of the Defence sector, a Mumbai based start-up 'Dimension NXG' under the brand name 'AjnaLens' has launched 'AjnaBolt'- India's first AI-powered Mixed Reality glasses for Defence. The mixed-reality glasses are designed and manufactured in India. AjnaBolt provides advanced lethality to increase survivability and thereby exponentially increasing a defense mission's success capability. AjnaBolt can be used to upgrade fair-weather weapons to all-weather weapons, enhanced navigation and sight, advance training and simulation, etc. Its modular design helps the user to mount it on headgear or use it as standalone glasses. With many compatible software solutions, AjnaBolt can be used for various objectives not only in the field of defense but Homeland security as well.

During the launch, Mr. Pankaj Raut – Co-Founder & CEO of AjnaLens explained the company's vision behind AjnaBolt. He said, "We are proud to be the first Indian company to create mixed-reality glasses for Defence in India. At AjnaLens, we found a way to compile all the security-related information and present it in the most intuitive way in order to understand and make better decisions via our offering AjnaBolt. It works on the premise of combining AI with Mixed Reality technology for helping to expand our understanding of any situation, thus decreasing response time while increasing the effectiveness of any defense mission. It takes mission planning, coordination, and execution to the next level. I am sure it will not only strengthen our armed forces and make every mission more successful but will also make our nation an exporter in defense technologies."

Along with the AjnaBolt, AjnaLens has supported their offering by launching applications like AjnaHolotable App, etc. These applications would enhance the user experience by enabling users to visualize the battlefield in 3D before and during the war for planning and monitoring respectively. This saves an ample amount of time as digital maps are easily loaded.

Among AjnaLens' other offerings, Ajna Enhanced Situational Awareness System (AjnaESAS), was developed under IDEX a program by the ministry of defense. AjnaESAS enables the crew to have a 360° field of view from inside the tank (or any land/naval system). It comprises a camera system and an Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display (AR-HMD).

Not only the end-users that are Defence forces but AjnaBolt would also support the Defence manufacturing units through their breakthrough application in the line of Assembly, Repair, and Maintenance.

When asked about the possible market response for AjnaBolt, Mr. Rishi Desai - Senior Marketing Strategist of AjnaLens said, "AjnaBolt will not only help Armed Forces but also provide an edge to defense contractors. It helps manufacturers in upgrading their product offerings and reducing costs in training, assembly, maintenance, and repair. We are already in talks with some of them and are thrilled by the response from the market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

High speed train derails in Italy; driver reported killed

A high-speed train derailed near the northern Italian city of Lodi on Thursday, interrupting traffic on the line between Milan and Bologna, police said.The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted rescue workers as saying the driver had been ki...

Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi's nomination

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Election Commissions response on a plea seeking rejection of nomination of an AAP candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the February 8 Assembly poll...

AAP voters those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP voters those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity Arvind Kejriwal....

Lesotho PM's wife released on bail ahead of murder trial - lawyer

The Lesotho prime ministers wife Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail overnight, ahead of her trial for the murder of his previous wife, her lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.Maesaiah was detained and charged this week for the murder of Prim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020