Refined soya oil futures gain on spot demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:07 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.19 per cent to Rs 860.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for February delivery moved up by Rs 1.60, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 860.2 per 10 kg in 29,790 lots.

Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for March delivery edged up by Rs 4.6, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 848.6 per 10 kg in 51,390 lots Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

