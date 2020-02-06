Left Menu
Mumbai urban transport projects get Rs 550 crore in budget

  Mumbai
  Updated: 06-02-2020 13:50 IST
The Centre has allocated Rs 550 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), undertaken to expand and increase the capacity of Mumbai's suburban network. According to the 'pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works, which was released on Wednesday, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 50 crore for MUTP-3A.

However, the MUTP has received Rs 28 crore less funds compared to financial year 2019-20, when the total allocation for the MUTP was Rs 578 crore, rail activists said. Although the funds for MUTP have decreased, the railways should focus on spending the entire allocation within a set deadline, National Railway Users Consultative Committee member Subhash Gupta said.

The budget document stated that the Belapur-Seawood- Uran project, which will provide connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai airport and Raigad district, would get Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2020-21. In her budget speech last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that trains like Tejas would be run for tourist destinations.

Focusing on the proposed private train operations from the city, the government has allocated Rs eight crore for Panvel terminus in Navi Mumbai and Rs one crore for a rail terminus at Jogeshwari in western suburbs, a railway official said. The Western Railway receivedRs 1.18 crore for the integrated security system at 32 of its suburban stations, andRs 4.24 crore for conservation and restoration of Bandra station as a Grade-I heritage structure.

The Central Railway said Rs 55 crore was allocated for the 67 km-long third line between Kalyan-Kasara stations. The budget will reduce pressure on the existing two lines and allow the railways to run more trains on the corridor.

Mumbai has received enough funds for passenger amenities and infrastructure facilities such as lifts, escalators and foot overbridges, a railway official said. PTI KK ARU GK GK.

