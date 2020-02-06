HAL gets modification document from DGCA for upgraded Dornier-228 civil aircraft

HAL on Thursday received the modification document from the Director-General of Civil Aviation for its Dornier-228 civil aircraft after reducing its gross weight below 5,700 kg. The document was handed over to the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd by Joint DG of the DGCA, G Rajshekhar, during the ongoing DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow.

Two civil Do-228 aircraft were produced by the aeronautical agency for launch under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. But to meet the prospective operator's requirement of a transport aircraft flyable under Commercial Pilot Licence, their maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) had to be reduced from 6,200kg. HAL undertook efforts to reduce the weight below 5,700 kg, the agency said in a statement. Apart from that, HAL Do-228-201 (Upgraded) civil aircraft will also be equipped with a digital cockpit to ensure more accurate readings, precise information and ergonomic data displays with feedback loops and capability for self-check to alert pilot in emergencies, according to the statement.

The glass cockpit architecture-enabled aircraft will be the most sought-after "new age aviation technology", it added. Also, the incorporation of civil-certified turboprop minus 10 engine ensures a more reliable torque sensing system, higher component life, lighter in weight and higher time between overhaul as compared to previous minus 5 engine.

The integration of the five-blade propeller to the aircraft will significantly reduce the noise levels, aid faster engine start, less lubrication, and better damping characteristics, HAL said. The five-day DefExpo, that began on Wednesday, is being attended by 38 defense ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defense majors and 856 Indian companies.

The main theme of the biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus is on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

