Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's rice exports likely to dip by 18-20 pc in FY20: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:16 IST
India's rice exports likely to dip by 18-20 pc in FY20: Report
Image Credit: Flickr

India's rice exports are expected to witness around 20 percent decline this fiscal, due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tighter trade norms, a report said on Thursday. According to a report by the US-based trade finance company Drip Capital, the export of rice has witnessed a significant decline across the world owing to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East -- one of the biggest export markets.

Following this, India's rice exports are likely to go down by 18-20 percent in 2019-20, the report said. "Exports so far are looking bleak with Iran, the biggest export market, seeing a 22 percent fall in shipments. Other export markets like the UAE (33 percent), Nepal (23 percent), Yemen (2 percent), Senegal (90 percent) and Bangladesh (94 percent) have also seen a fall in rice shipments from India," Drip Capital co-founder and co-CEO Pushkar Mukewar said.

On the other hand, exports to certain nations defied the broader trend and registered an increase. Saudi Arabia witnessed a 4 percent raise, while for Iraq it was 10 percent, Benin (8 percent) and the USA (4 percent), he added. Meanwhile, the report revealed that Haryana is the top basmati rice exporting state in the country with an annual growth of 3 percent between FY16 to FY19. The state has shipped USD 2,410 million in FY19 alone.

Gujarat is the second biggest exporting state with shipments of USD 1,106 million in FY19. Other major contributing states are Delhi, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, the report said.

The report further noted that rice being a Kharif crop (August – November) shows a clear seasonal pattern in exports as well. The four months post-harvest (December – March) see over 40 percent of annual exports compared to the rest of the year, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt dividing people, diverting attention from key issues

CPI leader Binoy Viswam on Thursday accused the government of dividing the people on religious lines and trying to divert attention from its failures through CAA, NPR and NRC. They want to divide the people of India. For that, they want to...

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Highlights from the southern region

Highlights from the southern region at 5 pm. KA-LD CABINET EXPANSION Ten defectors who helped BJP gain power rewarded with Cabinet berth Bengaluru The Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rewarded with Cabinet berth 10 defect...

Agartala-Akhaura rail link in September 2021

The much awaited railway line between Agartala to Akhaura in Bangladesh will be completed by September 2021 and the process for acquisition of land and handing it over to the executing agency in both the countries has been completed, offici...

As virus boosts demand, French face mask factory ramps up output

For one face mask factory outside Anger, western France, business is booming.It already makes about 100 million masks per year, but soaring demand due to the coronavirus outbreak means it is adding a third more staff and ramping up producti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020