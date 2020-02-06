Left Menu
Jainacharya Yugbhushan Suri's coronation as Gachhadhipati

The prestige and reputation of Jain religion boosted, on the auspicious day of the high profile coronation of Jainacharya Yugbhushan Suriji Maharaj (Pandit MS) on February 4, 2020, to the post of the Gachchhaadhipati of Mohjit Vijayji sect.

Jainacharya Yugabhushan Suri is seen after coronation as Gachhadhipati, the highest rank of Jain religion. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The prestige and reputation of Jain religion boosted, on the auspicious day of the high profile coronation of Jainacharya Yugbhushan Suriji Maharaj (Pandit MS) on February 4, 2020, to the post of the Gachchhaadhipati of Mohjit Vijayji sect. On the blessed land of Chikuvadi, Borivli (Mumbai), the ceremony was performed with a majestic grandeur and celebrations based on Jain rituals. Several dignitaries of the Sangh and thousands of general public witnessed this function. The people present on the occasion felt blessed to observe such rare moments in their lives.

Jainacharya Yugbhushansuri became part of 31 living members of the order of saints at the highest rank in Jaina order. Around 100 Jain monks (Sadhus and Sadhvis) adorned him with the seat of Gachchhaadhipati. Jain protagonist Jakshay Shah, Hemant Shah (Canada), Dineshbhai Thadiyawala (Manilaksmi Pilgrimage), Jigneshbhai (Ahmedabad) and Himanshu Shah (Monarch Industry), as well as several heads of Jain Associations and renowned personalities, were present on the occasion.

They offered their good wishes to the new Gachchhaadhipati and exuded confidence that being seated on the throne, Jain Acharya Gachchhaadhipati would bless all with enhanced work for the betterment of the Sangh, Shashan (Administration) and people's welfare. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Amit Shah, Home Minister, and Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat had sent congratulatory letters for the occasion and sought blessings from Jainacharya Yugbhushansuri on this occasion.

Amit Shah expressed his wishes in his letter that Jainacharya Yugbhushansuri should lead the way in mentoring the order of world peace. Many followers flew into Mumbai from across the globe to be a part of this historic occasion. The ceremony was an eye-opener for those who were not aware of the robust system of empowerment of religious rights.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

