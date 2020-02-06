Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro near two-month lows on German data, options

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:38 IST
FOREX-Euro near two-month lows on German data, options
Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro struggled to stay above a two-month low on Thursday after data showed German industrial orders unexpectedly plunged in December, suggesting the eurozone economy would remain sluggish in the opening months of 2020. Contracts German goods fell 2.1% in December from November, the biggest drop since February. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.6% rise.

Weak data and some large option structures kept investor sentiment subdued. The euro found some support just below $1.10. The euro and the British pound remained under pressure as tensions rose between the European Union and Britain over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The EU's markets watchdog asked its British counterpart on Thursday to ensure that ICE Futures Europe and the London Metal Exchange fully comply with EU market transparency rules for commodity derivatives. On Wednesday, the pound fell after a media report indicated that the EU would look to re-write a major set of European financial regulations known as Mifid II.

"The UK and EU have not begun the formal negotiation process of trade talks, but both sides appear to be doing their best to antagonize the other," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. Against the dollar, the euro was steady at $1.09975, not far from the $1.09920 reached last week.

Options amounting to nearly $1 billion are expiring around $1.10 levels later in the day, which is also keeping the cash markets in a tight range, traders said.

AUSSIE UP

The Australian dollar rose for a fourth straight day and the Chinese yuan gained after Beijing unexpectedly said it would reduce tariffs on some U.S. imports. China said on Thursday it would halve tariffs on some U.S. imports, bolstering hopes the global economy will avoid a major shock from China's coronavirus outbreak. It also said it hoped to work with the United States to eliminate all tariff increases in future.

That seemed to dispel pessimism about the economic impact of the coronavirus. Still, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 75 on Thursday, almost all of them in China, and media reports this week of a treatment proved to be premature. Moreover, though infections stood at more than 28,000, RBC's Lignos noted Thursday was the first day in over a week that new case numbers appear to be stabilising in China.

Against the dollar, the Aussie advanced 0.1% to $0.6765. The Chinese yuan was trading at 6.9702 yuan per dollar, after weakening to 7 per dollar on Monday. Broader market volatility fell to new lows, with one-month implied euro-dollar price swings dropping to a record low of 3.7% this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Pelosi says she ripped up Trump speech; Texas to execute man convicted of killing five family and more

Following is a summary of current US news briefs.About 350 U.S. evacuees from China en route to California PentagonAbout 350 Americans evacuated from Chinas virus-hit Wuhan province are expected to arrive at two U.S. military bases in Calif...

Rupee gains 7 paise as RBI maintains accommodative stance, holds rates

The rupee on Thursday rose by 7 paise to close at 71.18 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of ...

Delhi HC allows termination of 24-week-old pregnancy for minor rape victim

Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the medical termination of a 24-week-old pregnancy of a minor rape victim. A single bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed the termination of the pregnancy after medical board of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospita...

UPDATE 1-Finland gives green light to uranium mining

The Finnish government gave the green light on Thursday for state-owned Terrafame to extract and refine uranium in eastern Finland, paving the way for the countrys first uranium mining on a commercial scale.The announcement by the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020