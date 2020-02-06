Left Menu
Everve Motors showcases e-scooter prototype

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 06-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:23 IST
Everve Motors showcases e-scooter prototype

Pune-based Everve Motors on Thursday showcased the prototype of its e-scooter at the Auto Expo here. The e-scooter will come with premium quality battery with a lifespan of 3-5 years, and has a top speed of 90 km/hour.

The approximate launch date is the last quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement. A total of 22 employees have worked to create the prototype. The three running prototypes with different themes were developed at Pune.

