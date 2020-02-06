Everve Motors showcases e-scooter prototype

Pune-based Everve Motors on Thursday showcased the prototype of its e-scooter at the Auto Expo here. The e-scooter will come with premium quality battery with a lifespan of 3-5 years, and has a top speed of 90 km/hour.

The approximate launch date is the last quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement. A total of 22 employees have worked to create the prototype. The three running prototypes with different themes were developed at Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.