Twitter profit drops in 4th quarter but user numbers rise

San Francisco, Feb 6 (AP) Twitter reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net earnings fell to USD 119 million from USD 255 million in the same period a year earlier. The San Francisco-based tech company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The short messaging service posted revenue of USD 1.01 billion in the period, 11 per cent higher than a year ago. For the whole year, Twitter posted net income of USD 1.47 billion on revenue of USD 3.46 billion.

The company had 152 million daily users in the latest quarter, up from 145 million in the previous quarter. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.