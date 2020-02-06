LT Foods Q3 net profit up 26pc

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Thursday posted a 26 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.18 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20 on lower expenses. The company's net profit stood at Rs 38.22 crore during the October-December quarter of 2018-19, according to a BSE filing.

Net income declined to Rs 997.60 crore during the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 1,116.79 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained lower at Rs 930.11 crore when compared with Rs 1,050.97 crore in the said period.

LT Foods is engaged in milling, processing and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice. It has manufacturing units of rice food products in India and the international market. Its major brands are 'Daawat' and 'Royal'. * * * * * * *

Mphasis Q3 profit up 5.6% to Rs 294 crore * IT company Mphasis on Thursday posted a 5.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 293.6 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year-ago quarter.

Total income of Mphasis increased by 14.4 per cent to Rs 2,312.8 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 2,021.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. "We are pleased with the results and continue to be enthusiastic about the health of our pipeline. We are focused on consistent performance while continuing to keep our clients’ transformation needs at the center of our strategy and execution," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis said in a statement.

* * * * * Metropolis Healthcare reports Rs 42 crore in Dec Qtr

* Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 42 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, helped by higher income. The company had clocked Rs 31 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

During October-December 2019, its total income also rose to Rs 225 crore from Rs 192 crore in the year ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.