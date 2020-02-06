Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian banking system at the cusp of huge growth in next decade: TCS executive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:34 IST
Indian banking system at the cusp of huge growth in next decade: TCS executive

Indian banking system may be staring at big challenges, but is at the cusp of huge growth in the next decade, a top TCS executive said on Thursday. There are very few industries which can boast of a 15 per cent growth on a yearly basis for ten years, TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan said, conceding that this makes him envious of the business.

“In many ways, you are where Indian IT sector was 20 years ago, looking at a huge opportunity,” Gopinathan said, speaking at a technology awards of banking industry lobby IBA here late in the evening. There are very few businesses globally where one can confidently speak about a 15 per cent yearly growth over a decade, he said.

Gopinathan acknowledged that there will be challenges in the process but exuded confidence in the Indian banking sector meeting those. The sector has moved mountains silently till now, he said, noting its work on a slew of aspects like taking banking services to the grassroots and connecting a billion people.

He said Indian banking will have to play an important role for the country to achieve the USD 5 trillion GDP target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by FY2025. It can be noted that the Indian banking system is currently plagued with the problem of huge pile of non-performing loans which are nearly 10 per cent of all the assets, and also facing sluggish credit growth. TCS counts on banking and financial services as its biggest revenue generator, and also serves SBI.

In his presentation, Gopinathan presented case studies from across the world, where technological interventions helped storied lenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck southern Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey USGS said.The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 140 pm UTC, was registered at a depth of 43.6 kilometers,...

Experts warn against prescribing steroids to treat coronavirus patients

Medical practitioners should avoid prescribing steroids to treat coronavirus patients, experts have warned in a study. The study, however, says that clinicians should still administer steroids for conditions such as asthma and other inflamm...

Reports: Grizzlies send Crowder to Heat in Iguodala trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are including forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, Miami is sending forwards Justise Winslow and James ...

Jamia Coordination Committee to shift protest to Gate No. 4 for Feb 7-8

The Jamia Coordination Committee JCC on Thursday said that their protest which was being held on the gate number 7 of the university will be shifted to the gate number 4 for February 7 and 8 due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020