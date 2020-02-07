Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getronics Receives New Capital to Position for Future Growth

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 00:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:28 IST
Getronics Receives New Capital to Position for Future Growth

Getronics (the "Company"), the global IT services group, has recently received further financial backing from its lenders to invest in transformation initiatives to drive long-term growth.

In connection with this announcement, Rogier Bronsgeest (COO of Getronics) and Hugo Eales will be co-leading the international business under the Getronics brand. Their focus will be on transforming the business while ensuring a continued commitment to employees, customers, and suppliers. Rogier will continue to serve in his role as Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for managing the excellent service Getronics provides to its customers and ensuring they are at the forefront of this change. Hugo, former CFO of COLT Technology Services, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

As previously announced, the North American business of Getronics will be relaunched under its legacy brand, Pomeroy. The North American and international businesses will continue to collaborate to serve clients globally.

Rogier commented, "We are committed to operating our business with our usual high standards and continuing productive relationships with all of our customers and business partners during this period of transition at Getronics. I would like to thank our outstanding team for their dedication to providing our customers with essential capabilities and unmatched user experiences to succeed in the dynamic digital business environment. We look forward to emerging as a stronger company, better positioned for the future."

"With the support of our stakeholders, we are taking proactive steps forward to improve our capital structure while continuing to provide our customers the differentiated services and solutions they expect from Getronics," said Hugo. "Getronics has a strong underlying business and the new investment will provide the financial flexibility to unlock value for all Getronics stakeholders. It reflects our stakeholders' confidence in our business and our team as we continue to execute our transformation strategy to improve cost management, drive revenue growth and enhance Getronics' global competitive position."

About Getronics

Getronics is a global ICT integrator with an extensive history that extends over 130 years. Our vision is to become the preferred partner in business transformation using technology and exceptional people, with a unique focus on happy clients by enabling happy employees. With nearly over 7,000 employees in 23 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, North and Latin America, Getronics' Transformation portfolio brings a strong capability and expertise around managed workspace, applications, industry specific software solutions, multi-cloud management, unified communications and security services to provide a proactive, end-to-end portfolio to enable the digital user – business or consumer, in both public and private sector.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087386/Getronics_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Peak coronavirus? Epidemic forecasts are often wrong but can be useful

Predicting peak virus is often destined to fail. But thats not to say it is pointless.Many health, policy and economic experts worldwide are now trying to do just this with the epidemic of coronavirus disease spreading from China. They are ...

Report: Wolves acquire Russell from Warriors for Wiggins

The Minnesota Timberwolves will acquire guard DAngelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade that includes forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. Per the report, the Warriors will also ...

Sudan dissolves boards of central bank and 11 other banks

Sudans legal committee announced on Thursday the dissolving of the boards of Sudans central bank and 11 other banks, while the committee also announced the exemption of eight bank managers, according to state TV.The dissolved banks include ...

BJP leaders dedicate assembly polls to clean, beautiful Delhi

Stressing that the assembly polls are dedicated to a clean and beautiful Delhi, BJP leaders on Thursday said the country was moving fast on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the AAP and the Congress were trying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020