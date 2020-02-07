Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. condemns detention of Citgo executives in Venezuela; hints at sanctions on Russia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 04:23 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. condemns detention of Citgo executives in Venezuela; hints at sanctions on Russia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Thursday condemned the "cruel and indefensible" detention of executives from U.S. refiner Citgo in Caracas, said the top U.S. envoy for Venezuela, who also warned Russia over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuelan police seized the six executives who had been under house arrest, their families and an attorney said. Citgo is owned by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

The executives "had been taken from house arrest by the regime's intelligence agencies and we believe they are now detained at Helicoide prison" in Caracas, Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela, told reporters in a briefing in Washington. Abrams called the detentions "cruel and indefensible" and said their timing on Wednesday was "suspicious" as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as the country's rightful president by the United States and dozens of other countries, met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Abrams said the U.S. government had made efforts to help get the executives released, without giving details. He also warned Moscow about its support for Maduro, hinting at potential sanctions against Russia, a day after the Trump administration called on energy companies with ties to Maduro's government to "tread cautiously."

"As several administration officials have noted, the Russians may soon find that their continued support of Maduro will no longer be cost-free," Abrams said, adding that others who profit from supporting Maduro should also heed the warning. Russia's Rosneft, India's Reliance, Spain's Repsol and U.S.-based Chevron have emerged as PDVSA's main business partners since last year when the United States imposed the steepest sanctions yet on the Venezuelan state-owned company.

But following the Jan. 28, 2019 ban on U.S. companies importing Venezuelan crude, the United States has not followed through on threats to extend the sanctions to any foreign company doing business with PDVSA. Venezuela's oil exports have risen in recent months, throwing Maduro a lifeline. Rosneft, which became the largest intermediary for Venezuelan oil last year at time when few were willing to trade it, has shown no signs of backing off.

The United States to date has not imposed sanctions on Russia or Rosneft over their support for Maduro. Abrams on Thursday declined to discuss Washington's conversations with Rosneft, but promised more sanctions overall, without elaborating. "We see that sanctions have had and are having significant impact and sanctions will increase," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the teams home arena and scene of many of his greatest ...

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyers extortion trial on Thursday he became very, very upset upon learning that Avenatti planned to publicize his c...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Barca dumped out of Cup by last-gasp Athletic strike

Record 30-times winners Barcelona were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday after a stoppage-time header from Inaki Williams.Spanish striker Williams glanced a cross into the bottom corner to ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top 25 roundup Baldwins buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 ButlerKamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020